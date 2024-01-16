Michigan man arrested after stealing money from bowling league fundraiser for kids with disabilities

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 16, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been arrested after he stole money from a Waterford Township bowling league that was raising money for children with disabilities.

John Allen Rowell, 41, of Flint, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15, at a motel in the Flint area.

Waterford Township police say Rowell is a Michigan Department of Corrections absconder and is sought by state police in connection to a robbery.

At the time of the arrest, Rowell tried to run from officers but was unsuccessful.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Century Bowl at 7345 Highland Road while the Miracle League of Oakland County was holding a fundraiser.

Organizers for the fundraising event were putting cash and checks into a brown bank bag that was kept behind the registration table.

Rowell allegedly took the bag with about $300 cash and $210 in checks.

Waterford Township police say detectives identified Rowell through surveillance footage and a motel key left behind.

Rowell admitted his crime to detectives, and the brown bag was recovered from his motel room.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail, where he is lodged pending a prosecutor's review.