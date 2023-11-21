Michigan man arrested after stabbing wife in face several times during domestic assault

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 57-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after stabbing his wife in the face several times during a domestic violence incident, officials said.

At about 9:16 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident, and deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Stewart Road in Frenchtown Township.

When they arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old woman had been assaulted by her 57-year-old husband.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that the couple had an argument, which led to the man stabbing his wife in the face multiple times.

The man left in his truck before deputies arrived. Minutes later, a deputy located the truck on S. Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road in Monroe Township.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and confirmed the driver was the suspect.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail. His identity is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County detectives at 734-240-7530.