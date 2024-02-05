Michigan man arrested, charged after hours-long barricaded situation in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man has been charged after police say he barricaded himself inside a Port Huron home and fired shots at officers.

Police were called on Saturday, Feb. 3, to the 1100 block of Chestnut Street for a domestic incident after the suspect, identified as Joshua Frazier, fired a round following an altercation with family.

Port Huron police say the family was able to leave the home before officers arrived except for a 16-year-old. The teen was eventually able to flee.

Frazier barricaded himself in the home and fired several shots after demanding he come out, according to police.

The standoff lasted for 15 hours before Frazier came out of the house and was arrested. Police say there was extensive damage to the home as well as a Michigan State Police armored vehicle. Frazier also shot down a drone used by the tactical teams.

Frazier is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearms discharged on an occupied building, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting or obstructing an officer, and three counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Monday and received a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 13.