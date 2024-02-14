Michigan man accused of setting mobile home on fire after eviction

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 14, 2024

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Harrison Township man is charged for allegedly setting his mobile home on fire after he was evicted.

Malcolm Underwood is charged with arson of an insured dwelling, second-degree arson and preparation to burn a dwelling, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned in 41B District Court and was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether if released.

Prosecutors say Underwood allegedly set two fires in the home.

His next court has not yet been set.

"Criminal actions, especially those that endanger the lives and properties of others, will not be tolerated. The extradition of the defendant demonstrates our commitment to justice and safety in our community," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.