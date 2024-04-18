Michigan man accused of going to 7-11 store to meet teen girl

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was taken into custody after police said he went to a 7-11 store in Livingston County to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Green Oak Township police were dispatched on Thursday to the store on Lee Road about an adult man allegedly looking for a teen girl. The caller told police they had been posing as a 14-year-old have been communicating through text messages with the man since March.

Police said the man, who was allegedly armed with a gun, was sitting in the vehicle described in the messages when he was arrested.

He was taken to the Livingston County Jail pending review from the county prosecutor's office.

"The reporting party is not affiliated with the Green Oak Police Department, works independently, and has been involved in similar cases throughout Michigan," police said in a social media post. "Greek Oak Police would like to stress to the community that the actions of the reporting party are extremely dangerous, and the public's safety is always our top priority."