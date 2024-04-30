Michigan man federally charged for keeping "arsenal" of drugs and weapons in home, storage unit

Michigan State Police crack down on distracted driving, NFL Draft impact and more top stories

U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is facing federal charges for allegedly keeping drugs and firearms in a home and storage unit.

Orlando Bernard Easter, 35, of Muskegon, was arrested under a federal indictment charging him with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Easter allegedly had cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and methamphetamine. He also had seven firearms, including two that were reported stolen.

Authorities seized more than $100,000, two cars and gold and diamond jewelry. Investigators alleged Easter purchased the items with the money from a drug trafficking enterprise.

"These allegations are serious and touch on two major threats to our communities: fentanyl and the spread of illegal firearms in the hands of prohibited persons," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Michigan Enforcement Team for their work, including their effort to ensure crime doesn't pay by recovering the fruits of these alleged crimes."