Michigan man accused of assaulting officers after altercation at business

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southeast Michigan man has been charged in connection to assaulting officers after he got into an altercation at a bar last month.

Spencer Yaklin, 45, of New Baltimore, was arraigned on the charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and assault of assault and battery.

At 11:13 p.m. on Friday, March 15, officers responded to an assault at a business located on Main Street near Washington Street in New Baltimore. The suspect, Yaklin, allegedly got into an argument with another man and then punched him in the face.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Yaklin, who admitted to throwing a punch after a verbal argument. The officers tried to take Yaklin into custody, but he disobeyed their commands. He started swinging his elbows and arms at two officers, who were women and knocked them to the ground. The officers suffered cuts and abrasions during the assault.

Chesterfield officers were called to assist, and when they tried to arrest Yaklin, he punched one in the face. Officers tried to use a Taser several times, but they failed. The suspect was arrested shortly after and taken to the Macomb County Jail.

At an interim bond hearing on March 17, Yaklin was given a $5,000 or 10% cash/surety bond, which he posted.