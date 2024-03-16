Man arrested for alleged fight with New Baltimore police

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is behind bars at the Macomb County jail following an alleged fight with police officers in New Baltimore.

Officials at the New Baltimore Police Department said officers were called out to a business downtown on Main Street near Washington shortly after 11pm Friday night, March 15 to stop an assault.

When officers tried to arrest the man accused of the assault, officials say he 'disobeyed commands' and began fighting with the officers.

Chesterfield Towship Police were called in to help and police said it took several attempts to taser the man before he was finally taken into custody.

The officers involved suffered several cuts and abrasions during the incident.

The suspect is now awaiting the Macomb County prosecutor's decision on charges.