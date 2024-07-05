Michigan man, 68, killed in boat crash on Houghton Lake

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has died after two pontoon boats collided Thursday on Houghton Lake.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Long Point area of Lake Township where 68-year-old David Dark, of Freeland, died from his injuries. Two other people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pontoon boat with four people on it was traveling east when it collided with a boat that had 12 people on it and traveling west. Authorities say a third boat in close proximity might have obstructed the boat operators' views before the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to victim's family and friends at this time. Thank you to the Michigan State Police, Denton Township EMS, Markey Township Fire and EMS, Houghton Lake EMS, and Lake Township Fire for their response and assistance in this tragedy. Additionally, thank you to all private citizens who helped to render aid and transport victims to EMS on shore," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.