Michigan Made: Sundays at Eastern Market

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, we're taking you to Eastern Market in Detroit. 

Sundays at Eastern Market are anything but ordinary. 

Local artisans take over Shed 3, displaying thousands of handmade items for purchase. The items in the market change regularly, but shoppers will find a variety of art, jewelry, home décor, accessories, and much more. 

Lonni Thomas, the director of marketing of Eastern Market, says that there are a variety of price points among the items. The artisan market is every Sunday, rain or shine, in Shed 3 off of Russell Street.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 4:35 PM

