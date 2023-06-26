Michigan Made: Pretty Hunter of Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson takes us to Clarkston, where a local company is turning used bullets into something beautiful.

Pretty Hunter is making sure women feel represented in an often male-dominated sport.

"It's okay to be pretty, and it's okay to hunt, too," said Tricia Auten, founder and CEO of Pretty Hunter. "You don't have to give up one for the other, and that's where Pretty Hunter was born.

"We're a brand company, and we design and produce amazing, unique bullet jewelry. Every cut is precise and consistent. It's all handset. Our production and design started with our buckles which are our copywritten designs. And then we added everything from earrings, bracelets, necklaces."