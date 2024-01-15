Michigan Made: Painting in glass

(CBS DETROIT) - More than $15.5 billion was poured into Michigan's economy from the local arts community in 2021, and nearly 110,000 Michiganders were employed in the arts community.

It's safe to say all those colors in the art world add up to a lot of green.

In this week's Michigan Made, we meet a Metro Detroit artist who redefines the concept of sharp colors.

"It starts out with a sketch," said mixed media artist Michelle Sider.

Sider isn't your typical artist

"My work is fine art and painting in glass," she said.

Her love for art started as a hobby.

"I'm like a kid in a candy shop. So when it's time to start picking out the glass, I can do the iridized glass, the textured glass, all these different types of glass," Sider said.

Art has taken Sider all over the world to find the sharpest color.

"I started traveling to Italy and to Belgium and to all these different places," she said.

It's a time-consuming process, but one that Sider says is well worth it, given the uniqueness of each item.

"I don't know if I've ever gone under 40 hours with a piece," she said. "It's one of a kind ... it's super unique and special for somebody's personality a certain place in their home."

Sider creates custom works and teaches classes to show how looking through a different lens can offer a new perspective on art and community.

"It's not just something on the wall. It's something really special that you can give to yourself or to somebody that you love. Something that's really meaningful and special. It's supporting the arts community here in Michigan, which is great," she said.

Glass art is gaining popularity, and to help spread it even more, Sider offers classes and private lessons.