Michigan Made: Mitten pride served daily in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We all know that magic is made in Michigan, and often times it's cooked up in the kitchen.

In this week's "Michigan Made" series, our Executive Producer Impacting Communities Amyre Makupson takes us inside a Clinton Township deli where even the name is all about the "Mitten."

"Small, compact, it's homey. It's not all your glitz and glamor. It's a nice, come in, get a smile, a sandwich and you're all set," said Keith Wilkerson, Made in the Mitten Deli owner. "I want to provide a good quality product, reasonable price, and not skimp on volume because if you pay for something, you expect to get it, and that's what I want to give people."

In Clinton Township, there's a new mom-and-pop deli in town that's slicing up Michigan-made pride.

"We're Michiganders. That's how it is," Wilkerson said. "We have the Great Lakes chips. We have the Faygo and the Towne Club pop. I love doing this, we are gonna add some other products, ice cream self-serve scoop."

Wilkerson left the corporate world behind for the kitchen, all because he says life is better in the neighborhood.

"Seeing people come in here and saying that we like that you promote Michigan products. We like the setting. People are very helpful and very eager to promote and to help out the mom-and-pop, the small, the small guy."

