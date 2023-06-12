Michigan Made: Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, we take you to Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe in Madison Heights.
The Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe is owned by Vicki Blanchard.
The shop features a variety of handmade items created by Michigan artists from across the state.
The Madison Heights store includes a brief bio of the artists featured, each with its own interesting story. Items are constantly rotating in and out, so if you see something you like, you better act fast.
