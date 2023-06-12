Watch CBS News
Michigan Made: Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, we take you to Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe in Madison Heights. 

The Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe is owned by Vicki Blanchard. 

The shop features a variety of handmade items created by Michigan artists from across the state.

The Madison Heights store includes a brief bio of the artists featured, each with its own interesting story. Items are constantly rotating in and out, so if you see something you like, you better act fast. 

