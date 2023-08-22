Michigan Made: Luxury Strike

(CBS DETROIT) - "I wanted something for my own," said Terrance Jackson, owner of Luxury Strike

Jackson is no stranger to hard work. But with his grit and neighborhood motivation, Luxury Strike was born. It's a rentable, mobile bowling alley connecting communities and businesses across metro Detroit thru the sport of bowling

"It took years and years and years of planning on different vehicles, the type of materials that I will use that will actually last with the vibration when you think about weight distribution and that sort of thing, and actually putting lanes into a truck," Jackson said.

"Growing up in Southfield ... taught myself and my brother how to actually pull from the palette that we had from our parents, and actually make us explore other options than the traditional ones that were laid out that everyone has kind of fed us. The Southfield area had a lot of entrepreneurs and a lot of young Black people that were doing really well at that time, which propelled us to have the success."

"The lanes are a bit shorter, obviously, because it's customized for the trailer facility that we have. The balls are a little bit smaller ... But you can still get really, really competitive in here," Jackson added.

The mobile bowling alley is a first-of-its-kind for small business mobile entertainment.

"When we actually pull onto blocks And in front of organizations, people are wowed. They can't even believe it's real. They have to come inside and see it," Jackson said.

Jackson says being a small business owner takes a lot of courage. But the struggle has led to smiles.

"Once you realize the freedom you have, even though you have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. It is definitely a privilege to be an entrepreneur," he said.

He hopes his business will inspire the next generation of kids, just as he, too, was inspired by the streets of Southfield.

"There's no other way to go but to stay consistent and watch who you have around you because that is so important. And always try to get smarter. That's the thing ... Smart people are the ones that are ahead for sure, 100%," he said.