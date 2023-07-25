Michigan Made: Latona Golf
(CBS DETROIT) - Stacey Latona says that she created her line, Latona Golf, out of necessity.
Latona says her line of golf apparel for women is a movement. The mission is to introduce true fashion to women's golf apparel, get more women on the course, and ultimately drive the conversation, as to what is "acceptable" on a golf course for women.
The staple colors are white, black, and gray, with a pop of red. The clothes are moisture-wicking with a significant amount of stretch.
Each outfit is named after an influential woman in Latona's life. The attire's logo features a magnetic ball marker. As of now, the line is just for women, the largest growing demographic growing the game of golf.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.