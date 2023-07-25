Watch CBS News
Michigan Made: Latona Golf

By Amyre Makupson

CBS Detroit

Michigan Made: Latona Golf
(CBS DETROIT) - Stacey Latona says that she created her line, Latona Golf, out of necessity. 

Latona says her line of golf apparel for women is a movement. The mission is to introduce true fashion to women's golf apparel, get more women on the course, and ultimately drive the conversation, as to what is "acceptable" on a golf course for women. 

The staple colors are white, black, and gray, with a pop of red. The clothes are moisture-wicking with a significant amount of stretch. 

Each outfit is named after an influential woman in Latona's life. The attire's logo features a magnetic ball marker. As of now, the line is just for women, the largest growing demographic growing the game of golf.

Amyre Makupson
July 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

