Michigan Made: Latona Golf

(CBS DETROIT) - Stacey Latona says that she created her line, Latona Golf, out of necessity.

Latona says her line of golf apparel for women is a movement. The mission is to introduce true fashion to women's golf apparel, get more women on the course, and ultimately drive the conversation, as to what is "acceptable" on a golf course for women.

The staple colors are white, black, and gray, with a pop of red. The clothes are moisture-wicking with a significant amount of stretch.

Each outfit is named after an influential woman in Latona's life. The attire's logo features a magnetic ball marker. As of now, the line is just for women, the largest growing demographic growing the game of golf.