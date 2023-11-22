Michigan Made: Keeping pizza weird at Pizza Cat in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Making mistakes and embracing change is what one Metro Detroit pizza shop owner says is the only recipe for success.

"If somebody would have told me this four years ago that right now I will be making pizzas on a Friday night instead of being on the road, on tour, DJ at the biggest night club, I would say no way possible. But hey, it happens," said Brian Jackson, co-owner of Pizza Cat in Oak Park

Jackson is known to many around Detroit as popular radio host DJ BJ, which can confuse his listeners.

"They're wondering like, I just heard on the radio. I just seen you in the cast-out video. So what are you doing taking my order at the pizza spot," Jackson said.

The answer is pretty simple.

"I don't want to use the word quit but I quit," Jackson said.

Stepping away from the spotlight made way for growth.

"When you're DJing, you have to be there from 10 to 2. When you're on a road with artists, you know, you're on somebody else's time. So you have to move, and they say, hey, it's a flight. So now I can make my own schedule. I can pick my daughter up when I want to I don't have to be restrained to anybody else's time. And that's the advantage of being an entrepreneur," Jackson said.

He's hoping the next generation follows his lead.

"Mentor them about situations that we wasn't taught about. Nobody taught me about, you know, get it at LLC. Nobody taught me about business credit. So my way of teaching them is to be actually to show them and not just put it on paper is to show the lifestyle of it, you know," Jackson said.