Michigan Made: Downey's Potato Chips

(CBS DETROIT) - When it comes to the agriculture industry in Michigan, some might say that it's a man's world. Almost 65% of the state's farmers are men. But in Waterford, there's one woman who is giving the guys a run for their money, or in this case, potatoes.

Kali Bagley is the general manager at Downey's Potato Chips.

The business is family-owned, hand-crafted, and Michigan-grown.

The business uses up to 2,500 pounds of potatoes a day, but Bagley says it's worth it because of the outpouring of community support both in Waterford and beyond.

The chips come in four flavors: sea salt, salt and vinegar, unsalted, and barbecue.

They are sold at smaller stores in Metro Detroit, but the hope is to expand into northern parts of the state sometime soon.