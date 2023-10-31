Michigan Made: Dez Delmar creates custom designs in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Underneath it all, we're all just a skull. So why not treat the clothes you wear like a canvas?

For this week's Michigan Made, we meet a custom-clothing designer in Detroit who is taking orders from around the world.

Valdez Hodge, owner of Dez Delmar in Detroit, sees clothing differently.

"Dez Del Mar is an artistic clothing brand that intertwines the fashion and art," said Hodge. "I feel like it's more of expression art, more than just basic clothing, like a canvas. I see clothes as an expression - a way to show your identity, be seen, be noticed, make a statement."

The Detroit native is all-inclusive with his line.

"I make T-shirts. I make pants. I make socks. I make hats, trucker hats, bucket hats," he said.

Some items are custom, while other designs are more familiar.

"I just like to put my own twist to it," Hodge said. "I'm not from anywhere else, so I am a representative of Detroit."

Hodge is helping to grow the next generation of designers.

"I like to use the platform to use like other artists who are not as established as me, and you use some of my wall space for art and even some of my clothing racks," he said. "I just feel like that's what I wanted, so I feel like I can be to change that I wanted … I can be the one paving the way."

To read more about CBS News Detroit's Michigan Made, visit here.