Michigan Made: Detroit's Rebel Nell empowers women while preserving history

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is home to some iconic inventions.

We all know about Vernor's, fiber optics, the adjustable hospital bed, four-way traffic lights and the car. Michiganders have made some incredible things that have had a worldwide impact, and it doesn't stop there.

Everyday, more magic is made in Michigan. And we want to show it off.

Every Monday, we're highlighting Michigan-made creations and their creators.

We begin with a woman who is empowering women while preserving history. Take a look at Rebel Nell.

"What if we could create a company that was dedicated to empowering women, what would that look like?" said Amy Peterson, a co-founder of Rebel Nell.

"Rebel Nell is a verified social enterprise and women-owned business that we provide employment, equitable opportunity, and wrap around services for women with barriers. We work really closely with six local shelters in the Detroit area. We hire women who are transitioning out of shelter living and they make and design every piece you see.

We make unique, one-of-the-kind jewelry and gifts from repurposed material such as fallen graffiti and other iconic locations. The Detroit Red Wings we repurposed Joe Louis, we've done it with Comerica Park, we're relaunching that right now made from the dugout. We've done it with the parade company, Belle Isle when they were restoring the aquarium, so that's the fun part, getting to look at what would otherwise be discarded and turning that into wearable works of art.

To be an entrepreneur from Detroit means you, you're surrounded by a community that loves and supports you. And I think that's what gets you through the really difficult and challenging times, because it certainly isn't easy to be an entrepreneur, but there's such a tenacity and a persistence and a passion that comes with being in Detroit as I think that's what ultimately drives you as an entrepreneur here."

If you know of a cool place that is Michigan Made, email amyre.makupson@cbs.com with your name, the place, how you found it and why you think we should show it a little love on CBS News Detroit. You may find your suggestion on an upcoming report.