Michigan Made: Detroit vs Everybody

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, CBS News Detroit is profiling the apparel brand Detroit vs Everybody.

Mark Russ and Sean Williams are two of the three masterminds behind the apparel brand. Tommey Walker, not featured in this report, leads the brand.

"That energy that we have, that we sell to the world, is that hustler mentality," Williams said.

Russ and Williams say the idea for the brand stemmed from some tough times in Motown around 2012.

To Russ and Williams, the bad news surrounding their city felt like an attack: "Detroit vs. Everybody."

So, they pushed back.

"Detroit is a place that does cool things and that has good people. We're not the murder capital," Williams said. "We want people to feel that energy and put it into their world."

But now, the pushback is growing.

"I think the vs brand is on a on a on a path to grow exponentially over the next next couple of years. With that growth that needs to be supporting systems in place," Russ said.

And they're taking the community with them.

"We're also for the people. We can make all the money in the world, but we still have to give something back to the people that support us or our community that we're in," said Williams.

To give back, the brand has expanded and taken on social issues. Soon, it will open up a creative space for other designers.

"This will be a design hub for apparel," Russ said. "It will be a retail store for the Detroit vs Everybody brand. It also serves as a store that will allow other creators to come in and be represented in their own in their own space."