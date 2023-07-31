Michigan Made: Dancing Eye Gallery in Northville

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, CBS News Detroit's Amyre Makupson visited the Dancing Eye Gallery in historic Northville.

The gallery, which opened in 1995, is described by owner Theresa Schierlogh as a gift shop featuring handmade tile and jewelry, greeting cards, and other unique Michigan-made gifts.

Handmade cards are big sellers, but the shop is a large seller of handmade tiles.

Schierlogh said they sell out the tiles quickly because they can be used for a variety of projects, both indoor and outdoor. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the store has begun selling books by Michigan authors, and those featuring Michigan topics. Visitors can also find items like handmade soap, moisturizer, décor, jewelry, and various nostalgic items.

For more information on the Dancing Eye Gallery, visit here.



