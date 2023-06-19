Michigan Made: Bon Bon Bon of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, we take you to Bon Bon Bon in Detroit.

"We make everything in Hamtramck," said Adrienne Shonk, head of sales for Bon Bon Bon. "Bon Bon Bon was founded in the backroom of a Coney Island in Hamtramck. We find a lot of value in keeping people in chocolate at the center of the chocolate industry. … With any purchase you're making in our story, you're not only supporting Bon Bon Bon as a company, the person who is helping package your chocolate and give you your gift for your friends, you're supporting our staff who are producing the chocolate in Hamtramck."

Bon Bon Bon has four locations in Michigan.