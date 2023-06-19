Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan Made: Bon Bon Bon of Detroit

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan Made: Bon Bon Bon of Detroit
Michigan Made: Bon Bon Bon of Detroit 02:13

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Michigan Made, we take you to Bon Bon Bon in Detroit. 

"We make everything in Hamtramck," said Adrienne Shonk, head of sales for Bon Bon Bon. "Bon Bon Bon was founded in the backroom of a Coney Island in Hamtramck. We find a lot of value in keeping people in chocolate at the center of the chocolate industry. … With any purchase you're making in our story, you're not only supporting Bon Bon Bon as a company, the person who is helping package your chocolate and give you your gift for your friends, you're supporting our staff who are producing the chocolate in Hamtramck."

Bon Bon Bon has four locations in Michigan. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 2:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.