Michigan Made: 8 Mile Vodka and Born in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A brand that was born in Detroit is climbing its way to the top shelf in bars across the mitten.

"It's not about literally being born in Detroit. It's about Detroit being born in you," said Anthony Tomey, co-owner of 8 Mile Vodka and Born in Detroit apparel.

Tomey has spent his life in Michigan.

"Been a Detroit-area guy my whole life. I went to Detroit Catholic Central, Eastern Michigan, and then I played with the Tigers organization for six years. I was drafted in '03, which was the worst team of all time. Literally the worst thing of all time the Major League history," he said.

He decided to transfer his pride and passion for the city into two products. That's when 8 Mile Vodka, the winner of the 2023 Vodka Masters top prize, and Born in Detroit apparel line came to life.

"That was just a tough thing. I mean to start a business and take it all the way as much harder for me than it was throwing a baseball," he said.

"It's not about being born in Detroit, it's about Detroit being born in you. So, you had that grit, that hard work ethic that, you know, bring your lunch pail kind of attitude. The city Detroit itself has really made a great comeback, and we want everyone to understand that that's what we're all about as well."

While making a comeback, Tomey is finding ways to give back.

"We started doing collaborations with local high schools, colleges, foundations. We also give a piece back to the organization and to the school or to whomever," he said.

