Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker selected by Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Another Wolverine is heading to Dallas.

The Cowboys selected U of M tight end Luke Schoonmaker as the 58th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday night. Schoonmaker is the second Michigan player selected by the team after defensive tackle Mazi Smith was selected in the first round, 26th overall.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 251 pounds, Schoonmaker was redshirted in 2018 before playing in 11 contests as a reserve. He started in 10 of 14 games in 2020 as a reserve again, winning the honorable mention of the All-Big Ten Conference.

In 2022, he was a third-team pick, starting 11 of 12 games.

Schoonmaker is the third player from the state to be selected after Green Bay Packers picked up Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.