Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

/ CBS/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the alleged incident, according to online records. Smith, a 21-year-old team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the next day.

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October," said University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel in a statement. "Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

"Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

No. 2 Michigan, which is expected to make the four-team College Football Playoff field for a second straight year, is playing Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday for the Big Ten championship. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned by Smith's attorney.

"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming," coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "Mazi's character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."

The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith had a tackle and three assists in last weekend's 45-23 victory over Ohio State. He has started in all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.