Michigan lawmakers try again to expand statute of limitations on sexual assault cases

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan legislature has its sights set on changing the way our state handles sexual assault cases; specifically expanding the timeframe for people to report sexual abuse up to age 52.

While previous attempts at legislation like this failed, this iteration led by State Rep. Julie Brixie does have bipartisan support.

"The average age a child sex assault survivor discloses is 52 years old. Let that sink in," Brixie said at the bill's introduction.

Experts call that delayed disclosure and it's pretty common.

"Delayed disclosure combined with our state's archaic statute of limitations law allows 86% of child sex abuse to go unreported," Brixie said.

One expert tells CBS News Detroit that this package of bills would help improve current laws and address some misconceptions.

"The laws, as they were before, weren't recognizing that for most survivors of sexual violence, reporting right away isn't the norm," said Kaitlynn Dwyer-Brownell, executive director of End Violent Encounters. "Most survivors, it takes a while for them to process what had truly happened to them. So the bills seem to be helping to address a lot of those prior misconceptions, those expectations that if somebody is a victim of crime, they should want to report that right away."

The package of nine bills is split into two categories. The first is called Access to Justice, and the second is called The Survivor's Bill of Rights.

Access to Justice would retroactively allow a sexual assault survivor to file a civil lawsuit even if the original reporting window has already closed. It would also increase the statute of limitations from age 28, where it stands today, to age 52. The bills have drawn bipartisan support.

"These bills address far too restrictive statutes of limitations and help bring Michigan in line with so many states that have been far more effective in securing justice for those who have been harmed," said State Sen. John Damoose at the bills' introduction.

Dwyer-Brownell tells CBS News Detroit that this legislation is a step in the right direction toward better supporting those who have experienced sexual assault.

"By extending those deadlines where they could file a lawsuit, it's really coming more to terms with what the reality is for survivors of sexual violence, which can help ease a lot of that self-blame, that guilt of not reporting," she said.

Michigan isn't the only state looking at broadening the statute of limitations for survivors. Data from the Associated Press shows 25 other states have approved similar laws.