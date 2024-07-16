Michigan lawmakers target how "flushable" wipes are marketed

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is at the forefront of a national push to police plumbing by passing a law that requires manufacturers of moistened wipes to place labels on their products warning "Do Not Flush."

"It's sort of an uncomfortable topic to talk about," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller. "But it's costing us millions."

Miller said the wipes aren't biodegradable, and Macomb County has had to spend thousands of dollars on cleaning them up once they make it to water treatment plants. Across the state, cities spent over $18 million to clean them up last year alone.

"Anybody you talk to around the country from state to state will tell you this is a problem for those who have to maintain critical infrastructures," Miller said.

Now, federal lawmakers are taking a hard look at putting the plunger into the problem. In June, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to require warnings on all wipe products.

"We're losing our sense of humor when it comes to these wipes, and Michigan is out on the forefront," Miller said. "I'm anticipating [the legislation] will pass the Senate and become a national law. Michigan is out on the forefront of prodding the federal government to pass a piece of legislation like this."