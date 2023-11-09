Michigan lawmakers push to close out legislative session

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers have been working at the capitol well after midnight throughout the week.

So are they legislating and getting things done? It depends on who you ask.

"It's just been nuts. The word that comes to my mind today is rinky-dink," said State Rep. Josh Schriver, a Republican.

"I think it was about 2:45 when I walked out of the building last night," said State Rep. Kevin Coleman, a Democrat.

"We are cramming here until three in the morning to try to get things done, to deliver a partisan promise to the governor," added State Rep. Andrew Beeler, a Republican.

"We have just a few hours of this legislative year, and we are passing bills related to our core values as a Democratic caucus and as a Michigan legislature," said State Rep. Emily Dievendorf, a Democrat.

Lawmakers say the rush to end the legislative session is part of the process to change the date of Michigan's primary in 2024.

"It was a top priority of the governors to move the primary date from March 12 to Feb. 27. And in order to get that done, we had to adjourn officially for the end of the year by sometime next week," said State Rep. Bryan Posthumus.

That means late-night sessions for lawmakers as they work on a wide range of bills from combatting fertility fraud to juvenile justice and eliminating school lunch debt to government transparency bills, which passed around 1 a.m. Thursday. Republicans, in consensus, said they don't like the way this session is ending.

"Why are we leaving work two months early?" asked Beeler. "People who are great at their job don't get two months off, right? We're horrible at our job, and we are taking two months off at the end of the year. And why are we doing that? Because it's the governor's number one priority to move the presidential primary up."

Democrats say they are pleased to see movement in their work.

"We're here doing the people's work, and we're passing some good legislation. I think the people of Michigan will be excited, and hopefully, they will turn us back in the majority next November," said State Rep. Donavan McKinney.