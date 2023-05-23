Michigan lawmakers propose bill that would allow residents as young as 18 to substitute teach

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are considering a change to the requirements for substitute teachers in order to address the shortage of substitutes.

Currently, substitute teacher candidates must have completed at least 60 college credits. If the proposal passes, anyone 21 and older with a high school diploma will be eligible. In addition, anyone 18 and older can substitute teach for kindergarten through eighth grade as long as they are enrolled in a teacher prep program.

Former Democratic State Representative and current Detroit Public Schools Community District board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to give her thoughts on the proposal.