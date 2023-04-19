Michigan lawmaker proposes state flag makeover

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One Michigan lawmaker thinks the state flag is due for a makeover.

That's why House Democrat Philip Skaggs of East Grand Rapids is introducing a bill to change it.

"This is just one little piece that I'm doing. It's not the most important," Skaggs said. "I think Michiganders are starved for a symbol they can rally around.

In fact, according to Skaggs and those who study vexillology, the state's flag violates flag design principals because it doesn't meet certain metrics.

"[A good flag should be] simple, distinctive, just a few colors, no lettering," Skaggs said. "Twenty-four other states have flags that by and large look exactly like our flag. That is, they are seals on a bedsheet."

To remedy this, Skaggs will introduce a bill at the end of the month to get the ball rolling on a redesign. If the bill passes, the public will get a chance to weigh in. Submissions will be open to everyone and an appointed commission will also help decide.

"If we like what they come up with then we will adopt a new flag if the governor signs off on it," he said.

Skaggs contends the cost associated with this project will be minimal.

"My bill has the members of the commission will be working on a voluntary basis, so the cost really won't be associated with that. I think we can have a fairly lenient phase in process," he said.