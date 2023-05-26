Michigan lawmaker proposes bill prohibiting cat declawing

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 26, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan lawmaker introduced a new bill this week that would cat declawing in the state.

House Bill 4674, which Democratic Rep. Jimmie Wilson introduced on Thursday, prohibits a licensee from performing a procedure "that prevents normal functioning of the claw, toes, or paws on a cat unless the procedure is necessary to address therapeutic purpose."

The bill states the procedure may be performed if the cat has a physical medical condition such as an existing or recurring illness, injury, abnormal condition, infection or disease.

If implemented, Michigan would be the third state banning cat declawing, after New York and Maryland.