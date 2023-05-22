Michigan lawmaker has idea to reduce delays at railroad crossings across state

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A bill under consideration in Lansing would look to address delays at railroad crossings in Metro Detroit.

A sign on the sidewalk near a railroad crossing in Ferndale says "See tracks, Think Train," but for many people who live in and work in the area, it's more of "See Train, Think Delays, Long Delays."

The railroad crossing at Nine Mile and Hilton roads is one of many causing headaches for drivers who are forced to wait around an hour or longer for a train to go by.

"It's hard to watch," said Christine Felczak, who is the owner of Crossfit HCS.

Felczak's gym is near the railroad crossing at Nine Mile and Hilton Road. She says they've had to delay classes because of the trains. In some cases, her members had to cancel their workouts because of it.

"Especially some of those longer ones that will sit 30 to 40 minutes or an hour long then they have to turn around and cancel and head home or they are stuck there," said Felczak. "Literally, we can see them, but they can't make it to the building."

Currently, there's legislation under consideration in the state legislature that's hoping to address the problem that's been impacting Ferndale and other areas downriver for years.

Senate Bills 124 and 125 look to create a permanent statewide grade separation fund to build bridges and underpasses at some of the most problematic railroad crossings.

The state senator behind the bill, Darrin Camilleri, said in a press release that the delays are also a risk to public safety

"They prevent our police officers, fire department and EMS from responding to emergency situations," Camilleri said.

Felczak describes it as frustrating. She's happy to hear that there could soon be a solution to a years-long problem.

"It would be great to be able to get to and form, not only for our members but for businesses, and not have to worry we have to cancel our plan for the day because it's a long train or hoping it's a short one. Or just people trying to get to and from work it would be so much more convenient. I'm sure not to have to worry about the delays," she said.

The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate. Now, it's on to the House for consideration.