Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock

By Cryss Walker

/ CW50 Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.

MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.

The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.

State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties.

"They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson.

"From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."

Grants are now available to help get projects started.

Click here for more information on qualifications.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 7:35 PM

