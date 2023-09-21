K9 officer rescues woman lost in Michigan woods

A K9 officer helped save a Michigan woman who was lost in the woods for hours after she went out looking for her dog. Michigan State Police

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A K9 officer helped rescue a 53-year-old woman who got lost deep in a swampy area of the woods in northern Michigan.

At about 11:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, Alpena Central Dispatch received a report of a woman who went missing in the southern part of Sanborn Township.

At the same time, they received a 911 call from a resident in Ossineke who said they heard someone in distress yelling in the woods.

When troopers and deputies arrived, they discovered the 53-year-old woman had gone out at about 5 p.m. that day to look for her dog and never returned.

They coordinated a search, and at about 1 a.m., a K9 team heard someone yelling deep in the woods.

Authorities then found the woman in a swampy area near the South Branch of the Devils River. Her feet were bare, and she didn't have any feeling in them. She was also cold, wet and exhausted. Emergency personnel assisted at the scene.

State police remind residents that the woods will look different at night and that people should always take a cell phone, GPS or compass to help them navigate and wear appropriate attire.