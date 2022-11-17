Michigan State Police K-9 rescues 80-year-old hunter

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 80 year old hunter is in good health after a K-9 found him alongside the Au Sable River.

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Lovells Township for a lost 80-year-old hunter at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Troopers spoke with the hunter's wife who said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for nearly three hours. She told troopers that she was not concerned until she heard her husband shooting several shots, which meant he was lost.

Troopers summoned K-9 Loki from the MSP Houghton Lake Post and the MSP Aviation Unit to assist in locating the hunter. Officials say they found the 80-year-old hunter less than a mile north of his home.

The hunter tells troopers he was unharmed, but was cold and wet due to falling into the river three times. A trooper removed his own dry shirt, gloves and coat to keep the hunter warm.

The Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit transported the man out of the woods using their canoe. He was transported to Grayling Munson Hospital for further medical treatment. He has since been discharged.