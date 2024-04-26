Michigan's Junior Colson joining Jim Harbaugh after selected by Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Linebacker Junior Colson will once again work under Jim Harbaugh after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson, who played three seasons with the undefeated Wolverines, was picked Friday in the third round of the draft.

He won the Lott IMPACT (Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, Tenacity) Award in 2023 and was named to the second-team All-Big Ten Conference. He started all 15 games and led Michigan with 95 tackles.

"Colson's upper-body strength and body control stand out when battling blocks or finishing tackles. He has adequate sideline-to-sideline range but needs to play with faster recognition to keep from getting trapped by climbing blocks," read his NFL profile. "He doesn't play with a trigger-happy, downhill mindset, so he misses out on playmaking opportunities. Colson is a tough guy with good stopping power and can handle himself in coverage."

Two other Wolverines, Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil, were drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, respectively, in the second round.

For Colson, it will be another chance to work with Harbaugh, who led Michigan to their 2024 National Championship before taking on the role as head coach for the Chargers.