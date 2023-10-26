Michigan judge issues protective order over text messages in Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy case

(CBS DETROIT) - The ongoing legal dispute over text messages in the case between Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy now includes a protective order.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who was filling in for Judge Wanda Stokes, issued the order Thursday. The order detailed what information could not be released involving Tracy, who accused the former Michigan State University football coach of sexually harassing her.

This comes after Tucker's attorneys released text messages earlier this month between Tracy and Ahlan Alvarado, a friend and assistant who died in June. At the time, his legal team alleged Tracy was motivated by personal gain and that she had a consensual relationship with Tucker.

Tracy's attorneys filed for a temporary restraining order that was issued on Oct. 6, barring Tucker from releasing additional messages. Her lawyers claimed the messages contained confidential information such as sexual assault survivor medical records and business information.

The restraining order is no longer active, with the protective order in effect.

As part of the new order, Tucker's lawyers agreed not to disclose information on health, sexual or gender harassment, discrimination, or assault if it exists on Tracy's phone. Tucker also agreed not to release any of Tracy's confidential or trade secrets.

His attorneys agreed to destroy any information they have from Tracy's email or Dropbox, while Tracy's lawyers agreed not to destroy that information.

Attorneys for both people agreed not to release information related to the alleged romantic relationship between Tucker and Tracy.

After the case is completed, Tucker's team must destroy any data images of the phone, and Alvarado's widower is ordered not to disclose any messages between Tracy and his late wife unless ordered by the court.

Tucker was fired a month ago after Tracy after being suspended. Tracy, an activist and rape survivor, claimed Tucker masturbated over the phone without her consent, but Tucker claimed it was consensual.

On Wednesday, an MSU hearing officer determined that Tucker sexually harassed her. The hearing officer ruled Tucker was in violation of several terms of his 10-year contract.

Tucker signed a $95 million, 10-year contract nearly two years ago. If the school gets its way, he will lose about $80 million he was due to make through Jan. 15, 2032.