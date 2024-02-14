Watch CBS News
Michigan judge allows freedom for 77-year-old man serving life sentence

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who has been in prison for nearly 60 years is eligible for release after a Wayne County judge reduced his sentence. 

Ivory Thomas, 77, started serving his life sentence in October 1965.

When he was 18 years old, Thomas was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing of 18-year-old Michael Railsback in Detroit's Dueweke Park, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

Thomas was set to serve life in prison, but in 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without parole for 18-year-old defendants violate the state's constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

After serving nearly 60 years, Judge Chandra Baker-Robinson re-sentenced Thomas to 40 to 60 years in prison, which means his maximum sentence has been served. 

"Mr. Ivory is 77 years old and has served 60 years in prison for taking the life of Michael Railsback since he was18 years old," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "He is very ill and has accepted full responsibility for his actions. We have examined this case and believe in these facts, as well as Mr. Ivory's transformation in prison, that the family of Mr. Railsback and I can fully support Mr. Ivory's release."

February 14, 2024

