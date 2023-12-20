Michigan introducing new driver's license, bringing back "Winter Wonderland" license plate

The Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday that it is reintroducing a green and white "Water Wonderland" license plate and will be issuing new driver's licenses and state IDs in 2024. Michigan Department of State

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday that it is reintroducing a green and white "Water Wonderland" license plate and will be issuing new driver's licenses and state IDs in 2024.

The license plate, which is similar to a 1963 plate, was approved by the state after requests from Michigan residents. It will be available for passenger vehicles and as a disability plate, according to a press release.

Anyone interested will have to pay a one-time $5 graphic plate fee. Residents can order the plate beginning Jan. 27 at Michigan.gov/SOS or when buying a vehicle through a dealership.

This comes two years after the state reissued the "Water-Winter Wonderland" license plate. As of November 2023, more than 1.2 million of those plates have been issued.

"I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Michigan will be changing driver's licenses and IDs to include new security features. It will also include a two-line name format and a gold Michigan shape with a star to indicate REAL ID.

The change will impact all standard and enhanced driver's licenses, and state IDs, as well as commercial, chauffeur's, graduated moped, and salvage vehicle agent licenses.

Michiganders will receive the new license when they renew, replace, or correct their current license and ID.

The new driver's licenses and IDs will be issued by the end of January 2024 and continue until the current cards are gone over the next four years.

"The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity," Benson said.