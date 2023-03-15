Watch CBS News
Michigan House hosts hearing on statewide power outage issues

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan House of Representatives Energy, Communications and Technology Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning on statewide power outages with leaders from DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and the Michigan Public Service Commission. 

Wednesday's public hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 219 of the House Office Building. 

You can watch the hearing on Michigan House TV

