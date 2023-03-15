Michigan House hosts hearing on statewide power outage issues

Residents sound off about DTE, power outages at Commerce Township town hall

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan House of Representatives Energy, Communications and Technology Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning on statewide power outages with leaders from DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Wednesday's public hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 219 of the House Office Building.

You can watch the hearing on Michigan House TV.