Michigan House hosts hearing on statewide power outage issues
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan House of Representatives Energy, Communications and Technology Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning on statewide power outages with leaders from DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and the Michigan Public Service Commission.
Wednesday's public hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 219 of the House Office Building.
You can watch the hearing on Michigan House TV.
