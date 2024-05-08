Horse dies after being struck by car in Michigan, police say

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A horse in Michigan died over the weekend after it was struck by a vehicle, state police said.

At 5:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, troopers were dispatched to the area of Blanchard Road in Isabella County after receiving a report of a crash involving a vehicle and horse.

When they arrived, they discovered a 65-year-old Blanchard man was driving westbound on Blanchard Road when he saw five horses near the road.

As he passed the horses, one ran out into the road and was hit.

Michigan State Police said the man couldn't avoid the collision. The horse died at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities learned that the horse belonged to an Amish family. A tree fell on their fence overnight, allowing the horses to roam.