Michigan high school coach fired after fight with parent at football game

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan high school assistant coach has been fired after he allegedly punched a parent last week at a football game.

Lake Shore High School confirmed that the coach, later identified as Rob McFarlin, was involved in an altercation with a parent on Sept. 13 at a game against Warren Woods Tower. School officials said as the parent exited the stands and entered the field to confront a coach on the sidelines and McFarlin approached the parent, leading to a physical altercation.

A video appeared to show the assistant coach throwing a punch before a swarm of players surrounded the area

"Based on eyewitness accounts, the actions of the coach were not a matter of protection or fear of safety for students – it was out of frustration towards the parent. Head Coach James Rogers removed the coach from his staff immediately and we fully support his decision as there is no tolerance for physical aggression or violence from any member of our school community," Lake Shore High School principal Janelle Bross said in a statement.

The Warren Police Department says it is investigating the fight, and any findings will be submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.

Lake Shore officials say the parent has been banned from school grounds and future events.

CBS News Detroit contacted McFarlin for comment but has not heard back. However, McFarlin posted a statement on social media claiming that he acted in self-defense and that the parent was the aggressor. He also claimed that the parent had many run-ins with coaches leading up to the fight.