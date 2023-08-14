State health officials warn residents to be aware of legionellosis

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is alerting residents to be aware of legionellosis, a respiratory infection that is caused by Legionella bacteria.

State health officials are reminding Michiganders about legionellosis as its most common in the summer and early fall when warm stagnant water allows for Legionella to grow in water systems.

Common areas for bacterial growth include water systems in large buildings, cooling towers, whirlpool spas and decorative fountains.

Legionellosis is a respiratory infection caused by Legionella bacteria. It can present itself as Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia, with symptoms that include a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, or Pontiac fever, which presents similar symptoms but not pneumonia.

The transmission of the Legionella bacteria happens when water systems are not cleaned properly.

It transmits when people inhale water mist or vapor containing the bacteria, according to state health officials. Sometimes, but less commonly, people with difficulties swallowing can get sick if the contaminated water accidentally goes into the lungs when drinking.

Health officials say risk factors for exposure to Legionella bacteria:

Recent travel with an overnight stay

Recent stay in a healthcare facility

Exposure to hot tubs or whirlpool spas

Exposure to settings where the plumbing has had recent repairs or maintenance work

"If you are at risk and may have been exposed to Legionella, it is important to monitor your symptoms and contact your health care provider if you become ill," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Legionnaires disease is treatable with antibiotics and health care providers are required to report cases to the health department."

Health officials say people at a higher risk of getting sick include:

People over age 50

Current or former smokers

People with chronic lung disease

People with weakened immune systems from diseases or certain medications

People with chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, or liver or kidney failure

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that through the end of July, 186 legionellosis cases have been reported in the state.

"This year's cases are lower than the previous five-year (2018-2022) average of 234 confirmed legionellosis cases for the same time period of January through July. MDHHS and local health departments will continue to monitor cases," said state health officials.

For more information on Legionnaires' disease, visit here.