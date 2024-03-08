Michigan health department reports first child influenza-related death in 2023-2024 flu season

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed its first influenza-related pediatric death in the state for the 2023-2024 flu season.

Officials say the child contracted Influenza A (H1N1). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 pediatric deaths associated with influenza have been reported this week, totaling 103 this season as of Friday, March 8.

The CDC estimates that there have been 28-51 million flu illnesses nationally since October, 13-24 million flu medical visits, 310,000 to 640,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 to 57,000 deaths.

"These are tragedies that no family should ever have to endure," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, said in a statement. "Each year, influenza claims the lives of dozens of children across the United States. This is why MDHHS continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine. It's the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick and reduces illness severity if someone does get the flu."