Michigan health department receives $248M in federal funds for COVID-19 response

(CBS DETROIT) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $248 million to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as reimbursement for safety measures the state took during the pandemic.

The reimbursement includes costs to purchase and administer COVID-19 tests under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020, according to a news release.

FEMA says the funding reflects two projects: $228 million for the first project at 100% federal cost share and a second project that is 90% paid by FEMA.

"FEMA is committed to post-pandemic recovery in Michigan and across the nation," said acting FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Michael S. Chesney. "This grant funding supports the important work done by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to protect the health and safety of residents across the state."

MDHHS previously received millions of dollars from FEMA over the last few years, including $44.9 million in 2023 as reimbursement for money spent to provide testing and reporting statewide between July 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021. About $8.1 million of that grant covered testing and reporting residents at MDHHS long-term facilities, and $36.8 million covered testing for inmates, prison staff, and visitors at state Department of Corrections facilities.

"The support of our federal partners was vital to helping Michigan protect our most vulnerable residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel in a news release. "We were able to provide critical services to Michigan families, including COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and medical care through this FEMA funding."