Michigan youth gymnastics photographer sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

(CBS DETROIT) — A Royal Oak youth gymnastics photographer was sentenced to prison Tuesday for distributing child pornography.

David Eric Yellen, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, as well as 10 years of supervised release upon release from prison.

An investigation by the FBI began in May 2023 when an agent investigating BitTorrent identified 14 files associated with child pornography being transferred using an IP address that was traced to Yellen.

Yellen worked as a photographer and videographer at several gymnastics academies and events over the years, officials say.

According to court documents, when FBI agents searched Yellen's house, they found 50,000 photos of children's bare feet from gymnastics events where he worked. Agents also found two million files of child pornography on Yellen's electronic devices.

"Yellen distributed and possessed an excessive amount of child pornography. Yesterday, he answered for his illegal acts and his egregious breach of trust," said U.S. Attorney Ison in a statement.

"Distribution of child sexual abuse materials by anyone, especially an individual who is entrusted to work with and around our youth, is intolerable and will be investigated by members from the FBI in Michigan," added Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

Yellen pleaded guilty in May 2024 to distribution of child pornography.