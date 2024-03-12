Michigan group, including Mitch Albom, rescued from Haiti: "We were luckier than a lot of others"

(CBS DETROIT) - A group of Michiganders, including Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom, have been rescued from Haiti amid gang violence in the country.

Albom released a statement on social media Tuesday, saying a group of people from Have Faith Haiti Orphanage, which includes himself and his wife, were evacuated overnight after sheltering in place.

"My wife and I are safe tonight. Many Americans, Canadians, and others who are still stuck are not," he said in a post on X. "The people of Haiti are not. I hope that our attention can turn to them and how we can help restore peace and safety to a beautiful country and its people, who deserve so much better."

Read Albom's full statement below:

"A group of us from Have Faith Haiti, including my wife and myself, were evacuated overnight from Haiti, where we had been sheltering in place since a state of emergency was declared. "I had a responsibility to bring home 8 wonderful volunteers who were working with us. But my wife's and my hearts ache for our kids still there. Saying goodbye to them this time was horribly difficult. We pray for help in making their country safe for them again and we will be back with them the moment it is possible. Our deepest thanks to everyone who sent messages and prayers. We were luckier than a lof of others. Please don't forget about them."

CBS News reported that a state of emergency was issued on March 3 after armed gangs attacked prisons, the airport, and police in Port-au-Prince. Thousands of people are now homeless after fleeing from their neighborhoods.

The gangs demanded that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down. Henry, who is stranded in Puerto Rico, announced that he plans to resign after a transitional presidential council is created.

The rescue was coordinated with the help of U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (MI-9th District) and Rep. Cory Mills (FL-7th District).

During a hearing on Tuesday, McClain pressed federal officials on the handling of rescuing Americans in Haiti, also criticizing the Biden administration.

"Last night, I coordinated with Congressman Cory Mills to rescue several Americans trapped in Port-au-Prince. Congressman Mills actually participated in the rescue of those Americans abandoned by the Biden administration and the State Department," McClain said.