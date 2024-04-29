Michigan gas prices up 12 cents from a week ago after setting 2024 high

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan gas prices are up 12 cents from a week ago after setting a new 2024-high of $3.72 per gallon over the weekend.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.71 per gallon of regular unleaded, which is 17 cents more than this time last month and 19 cents more than this time in 2023.

The average price per gallon in Metro Detroit is $3.64, which is about 4 cents more than last week and 13 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, drivers are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank, which is $3 less than 2023's highest price set last August.

"Michigan motorists are once again seeing higher prices at the pump with the state average hitting a new 2024-high," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If crude oil prices rise, alongside tight supply, gas prices may continue to rise."

AAA says the highest gas prices can be found in Jackson ($3.81), Lansing ($3.79) and Saginaw ($3.78), while the least expensive prices are in Marquette ($3.59), Metro Detroit ($3.64) and Benton Harbor ($3.71).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.