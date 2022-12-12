AAA: Michigan gas prices trend downward, drop 20 cents from last week

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan gas prices dropped 20 cents from last week, AAA says on Monday.

Officials say the state average of regular gas sits at $3.24 per gallon, which is 85 cents less than last month. However, it is 4 cents more than last year.

The average gas price in Metro Detroit is $3.10 -- 19 cents less than last week and last year. According to AAA, the most expensive gas price is in Traverse City at $3.53, with Metro Detroit being the least expensive.

Motorists pay an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, resulting in a discount of $3 from last year's highest price in November 2021.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices steadily decline for the past five weeks with some metro areas seeing prices even lower than this time last year," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a press release. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."

According to AAA, the national average is $3.26 per gallon, which decreased by 14 cents from last week and 52 cents less than last week.

"The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year."